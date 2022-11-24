Who'll be twice-to-beat in the event of Bay Area-Ginebra-Magnolia tie?

THE Bay Area Dragons capped their elimination round with a 140-108 blowout win over TNT on Wednesday to finish with a 10-2 win-loss record and claim the first of two twice-to-beat incentives in the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals.

Only one spot is at stake, and based from the team standings, Magnolia Chicken Timplados and Barangay Ginebra have the strongest chance of taking the other twice-to-beat place in the Final Eight.

With Magnolia owning an 8-2 record, and Barangay Ginebra right behind at 7-2, there is a chance the two teams will end up in a three-way tie with Bay Area on 10-2 slates. This would happen if the Hotshots and the Gins sweep their remaining games.

Magnolia will have Meralco on Sunday and Rain or Shine on December 2, while Barangay Ginebra will play NLEX on Friday, NorthPort on Sunday, and Converge on November 30.

SO IN A THREE-WAY TIE AT 10-2, WHO WILL GET THE TWICE-TO-BEAT?

In the event of a tie among the three teams, the deadlock will be broken via the PBA’s quotient system where the points scored and points allowed in the games the three squads played against each other will come into play.

To recap, Ginebra swept the two games against Bay Area and Magnolia with scores of 111-93 over the Dragons and 103-97 over the Hotshots. The Dragons, on the other hand, beat the Hotshots, 95-89.

Under the PBA tiebreak system, the No. 1 seed will go to Barangay Ginebra with its 1.1263 quotient, with Bay Area taking the No. 2 in a close one. The Dragons will barely make the second seed due to a 0.94 quotient, with the Hotshots going down to No. 3 with a quotient of 0.9393.

This means that had Magnolia scored just one more point against Bay Area, the Hotshots would have gotten the second spot.

Every point indeed matters in the PBA.