Who makes Arwind’s all-Kapampangan team? Masikan la ngan

IT may be wishful thinking but Arwind Santos’ PBA all-Pampanga starting five can give any powerhouse team a run for its money.

The 40-year-old NorthPort veteran mentioned two of his major court rivals among the players he will include when asked to name an all-Cabalen starting unit among those still active in the league.

“Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, Jayson Castro,” he rattled the names one by one during his guest appearance in the SPIN ZOOM In.

“Include me,” he added about having himself take the last spot.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

That translates to a total of 27 championships, five Finals MVP, nine Best Player of the Conference, and a season MVP.

But it only goes to show the respect Santos had for his fellow Cabalens, especially Aguilar and Abueva, who he fought in several championship wars during the time San Miguel played Alaska and Barangay Ginebra in the finals.

Asked who he thinks should coach the team and can speak the native language, Santos mentioned two games.

Continue reading below ↓

Who will coach?

“Siyempre coach Yeng (Guiao). Ninong ko yun,” he said. “Puwede rin naman si Gov Delta (Pineda) kasi nagko-coach din naman siya.”

Guiao of course, is the current coach of NLEX and a seven-time PBA champion and two-time Coach of the Year, while Pineda is the sitting Pampanga governors who as coach steered the Pampanga Delta to two National Basketball League (NBL) titles.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

During the same program, the plan of new PBA team Converge ICT Solutions to form an all-Kapampangan lineup for its maiden season was mentioned, an idea Santos has no problem at all.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Wala naman akong problema diyan,” said the former PBA MVP, who nonetheless, made clear everything depends on the course his mother ballclub NorthPort will take next season moving forward.

Converge is owned by Pampanga billionaire Dennis Anthony Uy, who recently brought the entire Alaska franchise lock, stock, and barrel.

Pineda was later named as consultant of the new PBA team.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.