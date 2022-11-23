COLUMN: What went wrong with TNT campaign? Everything

CHICAGO - PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial should summon the entire Talk N' Text team to his office tomorrow.

The Tropang Giga must be held accountable for impersonating a championship contender, gross under performance, and failing to meet the lofty expectations of their fan base.

After a humiliating 140-108 slapdown at the hands of the Bay Area Dragons today, the Tropa careened to their third straight defeat and rested at 4-7 in the standings, two spots out of the playoffs picture.

Geez.

A team with this budget and array of All-Stars has no business being out of the Magic 8. TNT's only hope to enter the quarterfinals now is the unlikely scenario that both Rain or Shine and Meralco will develop amnesia and forget to win games throughout the remainder of the elimination round.

Fat chance.

Besides, hope is not a strategy.

And here's the kicker, TNT's final game this Saturday is against the 5-5 San Miguel Beermen, who have won two in a row and are gunning to cement their playoffs spot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

HERE'S A TWIST ON A MARK TWAIN QUOTE: THE REPORTS ON TNT'S DEMISE ARE NOT GREATLY EXAGGERATED.

Let's open the black box and see what caused this epic crash.

Watch Now

I think the team's descent began when it traded Troy Rosario to Blackwater just before the start of this ongoing Commissioner's Cup.

Without the 6-foot-7, 218-pound center, TNT's interior defense suffered, surrendering an astounding 148 points in the paint in their last three losses.

Their rebounding also went kaput as TNT got out-rebounded by Ginebra and Bay Area, 112-93.

Meanwhile, Rosario's replacement - Calvin Oftana, who is two inches shorter and 32 pounds lighter - didn't exactly shine these past two outings.

Against the Gins and the Dragons, Oftana logged a total of 48 minutes and 8 seconds and scored just 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Coaching is a full-time job that requires 100 percent commitment. You can't juggle this one. Chot Reyes did and the results can't be argued.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

INSTEAD OF GOING BACK-AND-FORTH BETWEEN TNT AND GILAS PRACTICES, REYES MIGHT HAVE BEEN BETTER OFF DELEGATING THE JOB TO ONE OF THE SEVEN ASSISTANTS THE TROPA EMPLOYS.

I mean, what's the harm in handing the baton temporarily to a trusted colleague and allowing some stability and continuity to set in while the boss is away?

And then there's Mikey Williams.

The stunt he pulled by allegedly habitually missing practices was conduct unbecoming of a professional, especially one who is extremely well-paid --- north of $25,000 a month plus a hefty signing bonus of over $30,000, multiple sources told me.

Williams and his teammates buried the hatchet in a kumbaya moment over lunch at TGIF early this month. But the damage had been done.

And that showed, especially against the Dragons where the Tropa looked chemistry-challenged, disorganized, and demoralized.

This is so sad.

MVP deserves better.

But allow me lighten up things and paraphrase a joke: What do you call a bunch of millionaires watching the PBA playoffs on the sidelines?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The TNT Tropang Giga.