COLUMN: What's wrong with Ginebra? A lot

CHICAGO - As a demoralizing for-sale sign hangs outside the company office, Alaska has shown remarkable grit with a 5-2 record in this PBA Governor's Cup conference.

Orphaned by Chris Banchero and soon to lose Matthew Wright to the Japan B.League, Phoenix is handling its personnel storm with uncommon poise, soldiering through with a 4-3 card.

Despite having payroll budgets that are lesser than Kris Aquino's shopping allowance, both the Aces and the Super LPG are above-average, a shining tribute to their coaching and army of minimum-salaried players.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

San Miguel Beer and Ginebra, on the other hand, teams that are dripping with max players and armed with the budgets of a first-world economy, are 4-3 and 3-4 after the Beermen's 110-102 win over the Gin Kings on Sunday night.

The silver lining to all this gloom is that both franchises sell alcohol. Their fans will need a lot of that in these dark, gloomy days.

Continue reading below ↓

I'm not privy to the sleeping habits of SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, the man everyone calls "Boss Al." Used to winning, this anomaly must be keeping him awake at nights.

What the hell is going on?

IMPORT WOES.

Let's start with the Beermen, who are shooting just 43 percent from the field while bricking from long distance at a rate of 30 percent.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

I know June Mar Fajardo is still on the mend, but that's a weak alibi when the evidence shows an All-Star roster dotted with dudes such as Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter, CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Chris Ross, Vic Manuel, Simon Enciso and Rodney Brundial, the new kid on the block.

One plausible reason for the funk is what sources told me was an internal conflict between the coaching staff and the front office on which import to bring in.

The Beermen eventually went with Brandon Brown, who lasted just five games. His replacement, the highly-touted Orlando Johnson, underwhelmed in his debut and scored just 12 against TNT, missing 19 of 22 field goals.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Doesn't take a genius to figure out that teams need a good import in this import-laden conference and SMB can only hope Johnson's 31-point performance in the win against his former team Ginebra is a sign of good things to come rather than a one-off.

As for Ginebra, they have more issues than a daily magazine.

On paper, Justine Brownlee is still productive at 26.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per. But he isn't impacting games like he used to in 2018 when he was the best import. He hadn't played since 2019. The rust and the wear and tear of his 33 years are showing.

L.A. Tenorio can still whip a 3 to save a game. Problem is, games are 48 minutes long and I wonder how much intensity he has left on defense while logging in 33.1 minutes per at age 37.

His 4 to 1.6 assists-turnover is a sign of a subtle decline.

Continue reading below ↓

And they badly miss Stanley Pringle.

So far, Japeth Aguilar hasn't played like the coveted player the B.League once attempted to lure with a $40,000 a month salary. In Ginebra's 101-95 loss to Meralco last February 13, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound Aguilar had zero rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

In that same game, Aaron Black of Meralco, who is eight inches shorter and 55 pounds lighter, collected six rebounds, which is troubling for Ginebra because rebounding is all about effort and desire.

Continue reading below ↓

CHRISTIAN STANDHARDINGER IS A STUD. BUT I DON'T SEE A SEAMLESS FIT IN A ROSTER ALREADY LOADED WITH BIGS. DO YOU?

Ginebra coach Tim Cone makes a reported P1 million a month.

"Sobra pa nga eh," a PBA super agent told me last week.

With only a tepid 3-4 record to show for all that cash, the SMC accountants are probably asking where the fair return of investment is.

On the flip side, Alaska and Phoenix must be feeling giddy for paying coaches Jeff Cariaso and Topex Robinson, respectively, a whole lot less for way more in results.

As he watched TNT beat San Miguel and Ginebra for a combined 42 points last week, I can't help but wonder if Boss Al was wondering whether Chot Reyes was the coach that got away from his empire.

Reyes, who stepped down as CEO of TV5 in 2019, may have been ripe for the picking at that time.

Continue reading below ↓

But there's no need to sulk over that, Boss Al.

Tab Baldwin is leaving Ateneo after this upcoming UAAP season, I am told.

Just saying.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.