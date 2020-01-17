What's TNT up to? KaTropa sign another guard in Val Chauca

TNT continued to stockpile on guards, signing Valandre Chauca to a one-year deal.
Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the development on Thursday after the KaTropa locked up the Fil-Peruvian shooter taken by the team in the fourth round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.
Chauca, 25, played for UC Berkeley in the US before taking his act in the Philippines, first with Enderun and later with Adamson in a one-and-done UAAP season.
Chauca, however, will have a lot of work to do to get minutes as he joins a loaded TNT backcourt bannered by Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, and Ryan Reyes.
TNT earlier signed first-round selection Kib Montalbo, while also acquiring Simon Enciso and Ed Daquioag in trades and Jjay Alejandro from the free agent market.