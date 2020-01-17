What's TNT up to? KaTropa sign another guard in Val Chauca

TNT continued to stockpile on guards, signing Valandre Chauca to a one-year deal.

Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the development on Thursday after the KaTropa locked up the Fil-Peruvian shooter taken by the team in the fourth round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Chauca, 25, played for UC Berkeley in the US before taking his act in the Philippines, first with Enderun and later with Adamson in a one-and-done UAAP season.

Chauca, however, will have a lot of work to do to get minutes as he joins a loaded TNT backcourt bannered by Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, and Ryan Reyes.

TNT earlier signed first-round selection Kib Montalbo, while also acquiring Simon Enciso and Ed Daquioag in trades and Jjay Alejandro from the free agent market.