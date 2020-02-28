Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Feb 28
    PBA

    What is Calvin Abueva doing in MPBL game? We ask around

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Dante Peralta

    WHAT in the world is Calvin Abueva doing in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) games on Friday night?

    Well, it's not really much of a surprise.

    The beleaguered Phoenix forward was in attendance at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan for the Friday doubleheader in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup playoffs.

    'The Beast' is still suspended in the PBA after a pair of offenses last season. His presence naturally sparked questions on whether a move to the MPBL appeals to him.

      But this particular visit, at least, is purely social.

      "Support lang," he said in a brief chat with Spin.ph, adding that he came straight from his Dampa ni The Beast, restaurant he owns and runs, in nearby Kalentong.

      Abueva sat beside Pampanga governor and longtime backer Dennis "Delta" Pineda and even took a selfie with MPBL founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao during the first game.

      He also had a brief exchange with Manila guard Carlo Lastimosa, who playfully taunted him after drilling the go-ahead three in the Stars' 77-74 escape of Makati.

      Abueva took time to give a pregame talk to the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the team's dugout before Game One of their North Division semis clash against top seed San Juan Knights.

      MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes welcomed the presence of "The Beast" as he's happy to see the Kapampangan support his home province.

      "Alam naman natin si Calvin, dugong Kapampangan yan kaya masaya tayo na sinusuportahan niya yung team nila," the amiable executive said.

