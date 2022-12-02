WBC forms panel as Padilla daughter seeks understanding after confession

WORLD Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman formed a special panel to take a look into the admission made recently by retired referee Carlos Padilla about coming to the aid of Manny Pacquiao during his controversial fight against Australian Nedal Hussein more than two decades ago.

Sulaiman made the move after receiving a letter from Padilla’s eldest daughter Suzy Padilla-Tuano and addressed to the world boxing community regarding the statements of her father that came out in an interview shown in the WBC YouTube channel a few days ago.

The WBC chief said he’s known Padilla since she was 10 years old and certainly empathize with her regarding the current situation of the 88-year-old retired referee.

In her letter, Padilla asked for understanding for her father, who she described as old and aging.

And even though based in the US for decades now and uses English as his second language, the Hall of Famer could still be misjudged, according to her daughter.

“Communication can be misconstrued and well intentioned words can be misinterpreted,” Padilla said as part of her letter. “The present situation is one such glaring example of what might have actually been said (no pun intended), and what may have been taken out of context.”

In the YouTube interview, Padilla revealed he gave Pacquiao a long mandatory 10-count that gave him time to recover from a solid knockdown inflicted by Hussein in the fourth round of their Oct. 2000 fight at the Ynares Center in Antipolo for the WBC International bantamweight title.

At the same time, he also disclosed ruling a legal blow what was supposed to be a headbutt by Pacquiao that opened a cut near the left eye of the Aussie, and one which later led for the fight to be stopped.

Padilla laughed when he recalled both incidents.

Her daughter, though, vouched for his integrity, calling his father as a decent and honorable man.

“He dedicated his life to boxing and boxers, and cared for them and their well-being, regardless of nationality or circumstance,” said Padilla, adding the referee handled historic fights that involved ring legends like the late Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, among others.

She said everyone among her father’s peers, promoters, fighters, fellow ring officials, or anyone from his era, knew about his true character.

“He does not need controversies at this very late stage in his life. I know I may sound biased, being the eldest child of six, but I believe that through his legacy, he has proven his worth, and we, his family, would appreciate it if people respected his contributions to the boxing community by giving him some well-deserved consideration,” said the sister of singer and actress Zsa Zsa Padilla.

For his part, Sulaiman said he will personally follow the process to be taken by the special panel.

“The WBC will not make any further public comments,” he said.