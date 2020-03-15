WATCH: TNT Katropa guard Roger Pogoy works on his shot outdoors

ROGER Pogoy continued to put in the work despite the suspension of practices of PBA teams due to the coronavirus.

In his IG story, the 2019 Mythical Second Team member on Saturday is seen taking three-pointers at an outdoor basketball court.

The TNT KaTropa guard hit all five of his shots in the video.

A number of Alaska Aces team members led by Vic Manuel and coach Jeff Cariaso have also shared training videos and photos while the league is on break.

