Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 15
    PBA

    WATCH: TNT Katropa guard Roger Pogoy works on his shot outdoors

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago

    ROGER Pogoy continued to put in the work despite the suspension of practices of PBA teams due to the coronavirus.

    In his IG story, the 2019 Mythical Second Team member on Saturday is seen taking three-pointers at an outdoor basketball court.

    The TNT KaTropa guard hit all five of his shots in the video.

    A number of Alaska Aces team members led by Vic Manuel and coach Jeff Cariaso have also shared training videos and photos while the league is on break.

    .@rogerpogz16 still getting buckets during the break.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again