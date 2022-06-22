WATCH: Calvin Abueva, SUSPENDED!

CALVIN Abueva has been suspended for one game and fined P10,000 after his ejection in Magnolia's win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Commissioner's Office said Abueva was sanctioned for his ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ during the match where he was ejected in the second half on a second technical after an altercation with Ginebra guard Nards Pinto.

Calvin Abueva suspension

