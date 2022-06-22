Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 22
    PBA

    WATCH: Calvin Abueva, SUSPENDED!

    by Jham Mariano
    Just now
    Calvin Abueva suspension

    CALVIN Abueva has been suspended for one game and fined P10,000 after his ejection in Magnolia's win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup, the league announced on Tuesday.

    The Commissioner's Office said Abueva was sanctioned for his ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ during the match where he was ejected in the second half on a second technical after an altercation with Ginebra guard Nards Pinto.

    Calvin Abueva suspension

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicTim ConetopicChito VictolerotopicTab BaldwintopicTerrence RomeotopicJune Mar FajardotopicCalvin Abueva
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again