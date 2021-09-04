Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    San Miguel-Alaska game postponed under PBA health protocol

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE scheduled PBA Philippine Cup twinbill Saturday has been reduced to a single game at the Don Honorio Ventura State College gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    The first game pitting NLEX and Phoenix has been moved in the main game at 4:35 p.m. in place of the San Miguel versus Alaska tiff.

    Due to the league's health and safety protocols, the Beermen-Aces tussle will be rescheduled for another playdate.

    Originally, the Phoenix-NLEX outing was set at 2 p.m. followed by the Alaska-San Miguel clash.

    This is the first time a game has been rescheduled under the league's health and safety protocols since the season restarted last Sept. 1.

    Under the league guidelines, all teams are mandated to undergo RT-PCR test every Monday, while teams which are scheduled to play are likewise required to do antigen testing the morning of their respective games.

    Both the Road Warriors (3-2) and Fuel Masters (2-4) are coming off rousing victories heading to their showdown.

    NLEX turned back Alaska, 84-74, while Phoenix rallied back from a 15-point deficit in the final six minutes to frustrate Rain or Shine, 78-77.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

