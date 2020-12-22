IATF's Dizon supports PBA bid to hold 46th season whether in bubble or not

NATIONAL Action Plan Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Vince Dizon supports the PBA’s move to hold its 2021 season in April, regardless of whether it will be inside a bubble or not.

Dizon said it is still premature to determine whether the PBA can already play outside a bubble when it stages its 46th season due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation.

But Dizon, who is also the testing czar and a member of the powerful Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) assured the PBA of its commitment to help out the league for the coming season.

“Medyo too early to tell pa at this point,” said Dizon in his first appearance in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum via video conference on Tuesday, when asked if the PBA can already play without a bubble set-up.

“Hindi natin masasabi kung ano mangyayari sa susunod na buwan. Week-on-week, month-on-month tayo sa pagdedesisyon. Ang mako-commit namin sa IATF, regardless of bubble, semi-bubble, may audience o walang audience, gagawin namin lahat sa IATF at sa NTF (National Task Force against COVID-19) para suportahan ang PBA na matuloy ang 46th season,” said Dizon.

PHOTO: Screenshot from PSA Forum livestream

The PBA recently finished its bubble season, a two-month sprint to determine a champion, in which games were held at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center and the teams billeted at the Quest Hotel inside Clark.

Barangay Ginebra was crowned as a champion in a season that saw elimination round games played every day and with few breaks during the playoff round.

This early, the PBA is considering holding a closed-circuit set-up in which teams will only be allowed to travel from home to practice venue and back or home to playing venue and back.

Dizon, who is also the Bases Conversion Development Authority CEO, said the PBA is welcome to return to Clark for a bubble set-up.

“Definitely po, the PBA will always be welcome in Clark. Always,” said Dizon.

___

