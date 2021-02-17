Rare talent like Calvin Abueva simply difficult to pass up, says Victolero

THE desire of Magnolia to strengthen its frontline prompted the Hotshots to pull off a blockbuster trade that brought in Calvin Abueva from Phoenix Super LPG.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said Abueva is a perfect fit since the Hotshots are in dire need of someone to fill the forward position to make the Hotshots even more competitive.

“We are looking forward doon kasi sa makakuha ng at least ‘yung position na kulang namin. ‘Yung opportunity na dumating, I need to grab that opportunity,” said Victolero on Wednesday morning shortly after the deal was made official.

Abueva was acquired by Magnolia in exchange for Chris Banchero and the Hotshots’ first- (No. 6) and second-round (No. 18) picks. Phoenix also gave the No. 10 pick to Magnolia in what turned out to be a swap of first-round selections.

Abueva was coming off an impressive bubble campaign following the lifting of his suspension that lasted for 18 months. Ironically, it was his rebound in the dying seconds of their quarterfinals match against Magnolia that ended the Hotshots’ hopes of advancing.

Victolero said it was difficult to pass up on a great talent such as Abueva when he was informed about the possibility of getting the enigmatic superstar by management.

“Although we lost Banchero which is masasabi ko na sobrang wala akong problema because of his attitude at work ethic,” Victolero said ,“mahirap lang bitawan but the problem is I don’t want to lose that opportunity to grab Calvin because alam namin ‘yung mabibigay niya sa team niya at matutulong niya plus the position na malalaro niya, ‘yun ang kulang namin."

The Magnolia coach said he inquired during the bubble if there's a chance that Abueva would be available in a trade. But he also knew that any trade for 'The Beast' would be difficult to pull off.

“I know na medyo mahirap because before kasi, suspended siya. Now, nung naglaro siya sa bubble, I just tried na makita at malaman kung available but hindi ko rin inexpect na ganun," said the former MBA guard.

"Higher management called me yesterday morning and they asked kung okay, kung gusto ko. Sino ba naman ang aayaw sa ganung player. If you want that kind of player, may kailangan na kapalit. Iba pa rin ‘yung mabibigay ni Calvin,” said Victolero.

Victolero said he sees the trade as beneficial for both teams since they were able to address their needs. Besides, Phoenix will be able to select early in the talent-laden draft pool, he added.

“Win-win situation for both teams because ‘yung position na kulang namin maibibigay ni Calvin, ‘yung position na kulang naman nila, mabibigay ni Chris plus the fact na they can get an early pick sa drafting. Win-win situation for both teams,” said Victolero.

Victolero said Abueva could possibly be joining the team next week after he undergoes swab testing on Friday.