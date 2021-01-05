Victolero recommends renewal of Pingris, Reavis' Magnolia contracts

MAGNOLIA coach Chito Victolero wants another tour of duty for their veterans Marc Pingris and Rafi Reavis in the coming season of the PBA.

Pingris and Reavis' contracts have expired at the end of the 2020 season, but Victolero said the two will remain assets to the Hotshots squad that was eliminated in the quarterfinals of last year’s bubble.

Victolero said management will sit down with Pingris, who will turn 40 this October, to talk about his plans moving forward after he missed the bubble conference due to a calf injury.

“We will try to wait siguro ‘yung kung ano ‘yung resulta ng kanyang rehabilitation. And then we will try to decide with management and Ping and talk kung ano ang plano niya. Hindi pa namin alam ang plano ni Ping (at) kung maayos ‘yung rehab niya,” said Victolero.

Pingris has seen limited action in the past years due to an ACL injury but recovered in 2019 when he averaged 3.4 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Hotshots. But Victolero said it is also the intangibles Pingris provides that will help Magnolia in 2021.

“‘Yung presence niya at kung makakalaro siya, even at 80 to 90 percent, malaking bagay ‘yun,” said Victolero.

The 43-year-old Reavis also got a favorable assessment from Victolero following his bubble campaign that saw him average 4.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 minutes of play. More importantly, Reavis was an important piece to Magnolia during their games in the bubble in which he was able to see action in crucial points of the game.

“When Ian (Sangalang) and Kyle Pascual were injured, siya ‘yung bumuhay sa amin at ang nilalaro niya, 35 to 40 minutes,” said Victolero of Reavis, his former teammate with San Juan Knights during their playing days with the Metropolitan Basketball Association.

Victolero also lauded Reavis’ ability to keep himself in shape despite being already nearing his mid-40s, especially during the lead up to the bubble season where preparations by the teams were fast-tracked.

“Sobrang ganda ng kundisyon niya and I’m very proud of Rafi na ang ganda ng ipinakita niya at ‘yung alaga niya sa katawan, sobrang maayos. Malaking bagay ‘yung presence niya at ‘yung leadership niya. He is our captain at malaking bagay ‘yung experience na binibigay niya sa amin. I highly recommend na si Rafi na ma-renew siya dahil malaking tulong siya sa amin,” said Victolero.

