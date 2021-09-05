Magnolia manages Justin Melton minutes in return from injury

MAGNOLIA may have lost two of its last three games since the restart of the PBA Philippine Cup.

But if there’s one bright spot for a team that initially won its first four outings before the league went on a month-long break due to quarantine restrictions, it’s the return of veteran guard Justin Melton from injury.

The veteran Fil-Am guard quietly rejoined the Hotshots’ active roster entering the Pampanga bubble after getting sidelined by a minor hamstring injury which he suffered a week before the start of the season.

So far, the 34-year-old Melton was healthy enough to suit up in the three games Magnolia has played, including the team’s 83-76 loss to unbeaten leader TnT at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym on Sunday night.

It’s obvious though, he’s yet in full strength to once again complement Magnolia’s pesky backcourt.

“He’s not on rhythm pa, at tsaka yung timing niya hindi pa ganun talaga kasi almost two months din siyang nawala,” noted Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. “Kailangan lang unti-unti na makabalik siya.”

Melton’s return is vital for the Hotshots, especially after they lost guard Chris Banchero to Phoenix in the trade for Calvin Abueva.

Banchero’s exit meant Melton regaining the spot he once enjoyed as part of Victolero’s backcourt rotation along with Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, and Jio Jalalon.

In three games, he was finally inserted as part of the starting unit against TnT, but remained scoreless since his return to active duty.

So far, he's averaging 9.3 minutes of playing time, but has hardly tried to score, going 0-of-2 overall during Magnolia’s 95-94 heartbreaker of a loss against Meralco.

As Melton tries to get back in top form, Victolero is more than willing to wait, fully aware the Fil-Am guard will eventually be the same player he once labeled as the Hotshots’ best perimeter defender.

“We’re just trying to be patient on Justin. Gradually sana makabalik siya in playing form and in shape,” said the Magnolia mentor.

“He’s actually OK na. But we’re just trying to restrict and manage yung kanyang minutes unti-unti para lang hindi siya mabigla.”

