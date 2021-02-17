Victolero insists 'prime' Ian Sangalang not on trading block

MAGNOLIA coach Chito Victolero insisted that Ian Sangalang will not be traded especially now that Calvin Abueva has joined the fold following a trade made on Wednesday.

The Hotshots got an upgrade after the PBA on Wednesday approved a deal in which they acquired Calvin Abueva and a 2021 first-round draft choice from Phoenix Super LPG in exchange for Chris Banchero and their first- and second-round picks in next month’s draft.

Victolero reiterated on Wednesday that Sangalang is not on the trading block following the Abueva deal. In fact, Victolero said he told Sangalang two weeks ago that the team plans to add more players that can complement him inside.

That player turned out to be Abueva, who is actually Sangalang’s former teammate at San Sebastian where they formed part of the ‘Pinatubo Trio’ in the NCAA.

“I will not trade Ian. I talked Ian about it na I will get a player na makakasama niya,” said Victolero shortly after the trade became official on Wednesday.

Magnolia has been Sangalang’s only team since he was drafted second overall by the franchise in 2013 when the club was still named San Mig Coffee. After being part of the 2014 grand slam squad, Sangalang won another championship with the Hotshots in the 2018 Governors' Cup.

Victolero said trading Sangalang is not being considered since he feels that giving up on their center for a player that will most likely be only of equal value will not drastically change the complexion of the team.

The Magnolia coach said the only way to upgrade the squad is to keep Sangalang and add someone that can help him and the core.

“Hindi rin magkakaroon ng improvement kasi parehas lang ‘yun eh. You need someone na you will pair with him para mas improved kami. Kasi kung itetrade mo siya at papalitan mo ng bago, it affects the chemistry, maraming maapektuhan, and then you will pick a guy again to your system. Medyo maraming proseso. And now, why do you trade this kind of talent na ganun ang makukuha mo. I’ll add a player na lang na makakatulong sa kanya para gumanda pa ang takbo ng team namin,” said Victolero.

Victolero also said Sangalang is also at the height of his basketball career right now, and has been instrumental in keeping Magnolia competitive through the years.

“Two weeks ago sinabi ko na rin kay Ian ‘yan [that he will not be traded]. Actually last year pa ‘yan. Me and management also talked about it na we will not trade Ian because we feel na sa age niya, he is only 29 years old at ito na ‘yung prime niya,” said Victolero.

“Why do you trade this guy na sobrang bata pa tapos ang dami niyang upside. I think he knows it, kinausap ko siya. Eto ‘yung sinasabi ko sa kanya na I tried to find somebody na ganyan,” said Victolero.

