Victolero glad to see 'magic bunot' Aris Dionisio deliver at crunch time

ARIS Dionisio failed to take full advantage in one the rare times in the PBA that he was in the spotlight.

But still, Magnolia owes the sophomore big man a debt of gratitude for bailing the Hotshots out of the jaws of defeat in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Dionisio hit a clutch three-pointer with one-tenth of a second left in the first overtime, giving the Hotshots a new lease on life in their game against the NLEX Road Warriors on Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The 6-foot-5 Dionisio actually had a chance to win the game outright as he was fouled by JR Quinahan while taking the three-point attempt.

Unfortunately, he missed the bonus free throw and the corresponding putback at the buzzer, setting the stage for the second overtime,104-104.

Nonetheless, it was the break the Hotshots needed as they went on to outlast the Road Warriors in the second overtime to finally prevail, 112-105.

The valiant Dionisio play wasn’t lost on coach Chito Victolero.

“Kung hindi dahil kay Aris, wala na,” said the Magnolia coach. “At least na three-point play niya. So thanks to Aris.”

A first-round pick by the Hotshots in the draft two years ago, the product of Philippine School of Business Administration and St. Clare finished with 11 points – one shy of his league career-high – and added five rebounds in 19 minutes of play.

He shot 4-of-8 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, none more important than the bail-out basket he drained with the game on the line in the extra period.

Victolero acknowledges the adjustment of putting Dionisio away from his normal power forward position somehow worked.

“He spreads the floor. Laging ready naman yan. My fault also kasi sometimes hindi ko siya mabigyan ng mahabang minutes,” said the Magnolia coach.

“But now I think because yung kanyang adjustment rin sa 3 spot. Kasi before talagang nasa 4 spot siya just like Calvin (Abueva). So meron kaming adjustment na ganun. So unti-unti, at least nakukuha niya.”

The Hotshots have so far split their four games in the Bacolor bubble to keep the solo second spot at 6-2.

