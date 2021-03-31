Count on Vic Manuel to attempt more three-pointers at Phoenix

DON’T be surprised if Vic Manuel will be attempting three-pointers with regularity for Phoenix Super LPG in the coming PBA season.

Manuel has been working on his three-point shooting ever since his first day with the Fuel Masters, according to head coach Topex Robinson.

“Sabi ko kay Vic, serious, you are going to shoot threes,” Robinson said. “He got excited.”

Although he has extended his range over the course of his career, Manuel didn’t take a three-point shot for Alaska the entire PBA bubble. He missed the only three-point attempt he took during the 2019 season.

But Robinson said Manuel will definitely get more opportunities from the perimeter under the system of Phoenix, which hit the most three-pointers in the league during the bubble elims with 148.

Aside from Matthew Wright and RJ Jazul, center Justin Chua was also part of the top three Phoenix players who converted the most threes in the team.

Robinson said he is expecting Manuel to get open looks from threes based on the system the team is running.

“He is definitely going to get open because most of our sets, naka-spread kami eh,” said Robinson of Manuel. “That’s why sa kanya, medyo na-excite siya sa bagong challenge. He wants to be challenged, sabi ko, from now, you are going to keep shooting threes.”

Robinson said he is giving Manuel the confidence to take - and make - the threes in training.

“Sa amin kasi, the only bad shot is the shot that you are not going to take when you are open,” said Robinson.