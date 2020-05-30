Vic 'Muscle Man' Manuel uses long break to regain full strength

NOT even the PBA’s certified ‘Muscle Man’ is spared by the pandemic.

“Wala ng muscle, puro tiyan na,” said Vic Manuel jokingly when asked what’s keeping him preoccupied the past two-and-a-half months during this quarantine period.

While he may be overlooking his diet from time to time, the Alaska big man is actually fixated on strengthening the back that has bothered his movement since last season.

Although he managed to return with the Aces in mid-season after skipping the Philippine Cup, Manuel admitted his lower back injury has yet been fully healed.

He’s now using the indefinite suspension of the PBA to get back to full strength.

“May time kang mag-workout (ngayon), makaka-recover yung katawan mo. Mapapalakas mo pa, kaya yun ang sinasamantala ko,” said the 32-year-old native of Licab, Nueva Ecija.

“Last season ng PBA talagang hindi pa ako 100 percent, kasi yung likod ko ang talagang ini-inda ko.”

Despite not fully recovered yet, Manuel returned to active duty in the Commissioner’s and Governor’s Cup, respectively, where he helped the Aces reach the playoffs both times.

He even suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 30th Southeast Asian Games and became part of the team that retained the men’s basketball gold.

Now with the long PBA break, Manuel is trying to fully rehab his lower back and be ready once the season is allowed to resume.

He even bought a few sets of workout equipment to help him in his training.

“Pinapa-lakas ko kung anuman yung dapat pang palakasin sa katawan mo para pagbalik ng PBA wala ka ng nararamdaman,” said the Alaska star. “Kaya sinasamantala ko ring ngayon na mag-workout ng mag-workout.”

But all is not training for the ‘Muscleman.’

“Ginagawa ko PS4, tapos kain, tulog,” he said with a hearty laugh. “Ang dami ko ng nakakalaban sa online, kasi nakakainip din.”