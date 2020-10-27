Vic Manuel steadies Alaska ship in face of tough Terrafirma stand

ALASKA survived a giant scare from Terrafirma before pulling off a 99-96 victory on Tuesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Aces faced an uphill battle the whole game before pulling off their fourth win in seven outings, traling CJ Perez and Co. until JVee Casio made the go-ahead layup with only 1:34 left in the game, 97-96.

Alaska also got a big break in the endgame when Perez missed a makeable lay-up, leading to a Maverick Ahanmisi split from the free-throw line that increased the Aces' lead to two points.

Terrafirma once again went to Perez in the ensuing possession, but Vic Manuel challenged his lay-up attempt and forced a miss before MJ Ayaay made one of two free throws on the other end with 8.3 seconds left.

Eric Camson then misfired on an open three that would have tied the match, allowing the Aces to escape in a game where they trailed by as much as 14 points, 43-29, in the second quarter.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said he was not surprised by the fight shown by Terrafirma, which dropped to 0-5.

“We came to this game knowing that this is a very good team and a very talented team,” said Cariaso of Terrafirma. “Their talent and how good of a team they are, the record doesn’t show it. They are a lot better than what their record is.”

“We came to this game respecting them. Was I surprised that they came out hungry and desperate? Not really. Was I surprised they made big shots? Not really. There’s no easy game,” he added.

Manuel led Alaska in scoring once again with 18 points and seven rebounds. He also hit back-to-back baskets to gvie the lead back to the Aces, 95-93, only for Camson to respond with a triple for Terafirma.

Robbie Herndon added 12 points while Mike DiGregorio chipped in 11 points for the Aces, who were able to cut the deficit to seven points at the half, 52-45, to keep it close.

Alaska lost Rodney Brondial in the game after being called for two technical fouls in the third period for a heated exchange with Jeepy Faundo and Juami Tiongson.

Perez topscored for Terrafirma with 25 points while Tiongson added 21 points.

The scores:

Alaska 99 – Manuel 18, Herndon 12, DiGregorio 11, Casio 11, Tratter 10, Galliguez 9, Ahanmisi 8, Ayaay 8, Teng 7, Ebona 5, Brondial 0.

Terrafirma 96 – Perez 25, Tiongson 21, Adams 11, Camson 11, Ramos 10, McCarthy 8, Calvo 4, Gabayni 4, Faundo 2, Cahilig 0, Balagasay 0, Celda 0.

Quarters: 19-28; 45-52; 79-79; 99-96.