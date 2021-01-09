Vic Manuel remains No. 1 priority for Alaska despite trade request, says Cariaso

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso said wantaway Vic Manuel remains the top priority of the team to re-sign to a new contract despite his request to be traded out of the Aces.

Cariaso met with Manuel on Friday night to discuss his contract situation. The Aces coach declined to reveal details of what transpired during the meeting, except to say both sides agreed to remain open to possibilities.

"Vic and I left the meeting with an understanding on what possibilities the future may hold. I will keep the details private to maintain respect," said Cariaso.

"As always, I reminded him that doing things the right way will always be the best way — that honesty, integrity, and honor must never wither as we discuss plans while understanding each other’s situation."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cariaso also made clarifications about Manuel's statements including a claim that he was only offered a one-year contract by Alaska.

Cariaso said Alaska management offered a two-year max deal "with a clause for the second year" and that "the reason behind the clause is completely explained to Vic and which like any other clause considers a player’s history with the team."

Continue reading below ↓

Cariaso also claimed Alaska reached out to Manuel on December 26 or five days before his contract expired. On December 31, Alaska followed up on the offer through his agent Danny Espiritu.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"It’s no question that Vic is our number one priority to re-sign," said Cariaso.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"December 31, management followed up on the offer to see where it stood with Vic’s camp. Agent replied back, 'Pinagiisipan pa.' Therefore, it is incorrect to claim that Alaska did not reach out to him," Cariaso said.

Continue reading below ↓

Cariaso said he had a lengthy and candid talk with Manuel about his career and his future.

"I met with him last night and he was able to share with me his concerns, plans and desires. He candidly expressed that his contract situation at almost 34 years old, makes him constantly think about his family’s life after his career.

"And of course this thought is perfectly understood not only by one but three coaches in our team — Coach Danny [Ildefonso], Coach Tony [Dela Cruz] and I, as we are all former players," added Cariaso.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Manuel on Friday expressed his desire to have a new beginning in his career and be traded after he claimed to receive a one-year offer, with a non-guaranteed, team-option second year, from the ballclub where he played his best seasons.