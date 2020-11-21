As TNT eliminates Alaska, Manuel roots for pal Abueva, Phoenix to reach finals

CALVIN Abueva is getting enormous support from Vic Manuel in their bid to reach the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Abueva said he is being motivated by his good friend and former teammate Manuel in the middle of Phoenix Super LPG’s campaign in the semifinal round against TNT.

During the postgame interview on television on Friday night, Abueva said he has spoken with Manuel and he was told that the Fuel Masters have what it takes to go far into the PBA bubble campaign.

“Sabi nya niya sa akin, ipanalo niyo ‘yung semis na ‘to. Kaya niyong umabot sa finals,” said Abueva of Manuel.

Incidentally, Manuel was unable to go far into the PBA bubble campaign after Alaska suffered a 104-83 defeat against TNT in the quarterfinals with the Tropang Giga arranging a semifinal duel against Phoenix Super LPG.

Before leaving the bubble, Manuel posted on Instagram a photo of him wearing Abueva’s Phoenix jersey with Abueva, who was sporting Manuel’s Alaska jersey.

Abueva put Phoenix in the fight in the semifinals after he led Phoenix Super LPG in Game Two, pouring in 20 points and 15 rebounds in their 110-103 win over TNT to tie the series at 1-1.

Abueva said he is also drawing inspiration from Matthew Wright, who despite an ankle injury is out in uniform to contribute for Phoenix.

“Wala si Matt eh. Kailangan naming mag-step up at nagawa namin. Pinapagawa sa amin ni coach Topex na maging patient lang sa execution. ‘Yun ang reason na nanalo kami,” Abueva said.

