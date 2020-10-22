Vic Manuel rescues Alaska as Rain or Shine rally falls just short

ANGELES CITY - Alaska snapped Rain or Shine's unbeaten run in the PBA Philippine Cup, pulling off a 89-88 comeback win Thursday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym

Vic Manuel scored the Aces' last six points to cap the Aces' rally from seven points down in the fourth quarter.

The Elasto Painters had one final shot of salvaging the win, but Rey Nambatac flubbed a lay-up at the buzzer as Rain or Shine suffered its first loss of the season (3-1).

The win stretched Alaska's run to three straight games for a 3-2 slate.

Manuel finished with a game-high 18 points, including 10 in the final period where the Aces once trailed, 68-75.

"It was a character win for us, what you call a grindout win," said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso.

Manuel, who was 8-of-17 from the field with seven rebounds, scored on a tough one-hander to tie the game at 80, before Robbie Herdon banged a three-pointer to put the Aces in front to stay, 83-80, just before the final two minute mark.

Sidney Onwubere topscored for 16 points in a losing cause for Rain or Shine.