Manuel regrets missed reunion with Abueva, but glad to rejoin 'Alaska family' at Phoenix

IT was a reunion that wasn’t meant to be.

Vic Manuel would have loved to team up anew with close pal Calvin Abueva, but is also aware his transfer to Phoenix wouldn’t be possible if the Fuel Masters didn’t trade his bosom buddy to Magnolia.

Such was the fate that befell the two whose friendship and closeness blossomed during their time together with Alaska.

“Nakakapanghinayang din dahil sakto dito (Phoenix) pala ako pupunta,” said Manuel on Thursday. “Kaso bigla rin naman siyang nawala.

“At tsaka hindi ko rin naman alam na pupunta ako sa Phoenix.”

Abueva, 33, was dealt by Phoenix to Magnolia along with its no. 10 (2020 draft) pick in exchange for Chris Banchero, and the Hotshots’ first (no. 6) and second-round (18th) picks also this coming draft.

Less than a week later, the Fuel Masters would utilize that no. 6 first-round pick acquired from Magnolia as part of the leverage to get the services of the 33-year-old Manuel.

“Oo sobrang sayang, pero ganun talaga.”

Besides as ‘Muscle Man’ mentioned, he had no inkling the Aces would be dealing him to the Fuel Masters.

“Nag-sign lang ako ng contract sa kanila kasi kailangan daw yun para ma-process na yung trade. Pero walang sinabi sa akin kung saang team ako pupunta,” Manuel bared.

Less than 24 hours later, he was already an ex-Aces and a present Fuel Master.

Somehow, there was also a tinge of sadness when the trade was finally on his doorstep, a process that was almost two months in the making since Manuel first declared he wanted out of the team early in January.

“Sobra (nakakalungkot). Kasi nung nag-u-usap kami ni coach (Jeff) parang nagda-dalawang isip din ako sa desisyon ko,” said Manuel, who arrived at Alaska in 2014 following a trade for Aldrech Ramos.

“Pero mas pinili ko na lang din yung bagong destinasyon, bagong simula.”

Nonetheless, it will still be like an old family that he’ll have at Phoenix as he’ll be working anew with coach Topex Robinson and former Alaska teammates Banchero, RJ Jazul, and the comebacking Jake Pascual.

Robinson, who was also an Alaska deputy under former coach Alex Compton, handled the forward from Licab, Nueva Ecija with Pacific Pipes in his first team in the PBA D-League.

Ironically, the Pipe Masters hold the distinction as the first-ever team to register a win in the history of the D-League following their 76-72 victory over PC Gilmore during its inaugural game on March 2011.

It was upon Robinson’s prodding that Manuel later transferred to Cebuana Lhuillier, where he eventually won the Best Player of the Conference during the 2011-12 Aspirants’ Cup.

“Siya (Robinson) ang nag-push sa akin na magpunta sa Cebuana, mas mapapaganda daw sa akin,” he recalled.

Manuel has yet to attend the Fuel Masters’ group workouts pending the result of his swab testing. He’ll likely join the team officially by Monday.

As for expectations with Phoenix, Manuel said there’s no pressure at all.

“Hindi ko naman iniisip yung pressure. May tiwala naman sa akin si coach Topex,” he said. “Same pa rin kung ano yung ginagawa ko sa Alaska, kung mas mahihigitan ko pa, e di mas maganda.”

