Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Feb 27
    PBA

    Vic Manuel explains why it's hard to resist the lure of 'ligang labas'

    by Karlo Sacamos
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    VIC Manuel admitted to surrendering to peer pressure as his main reason for playing in a competition outside the PBA once again.

    The Alaska star big man is serving a one-week suspension that Aces management slapped last Monday for playing in a “ligang labas” game in Laguna last Saturday alongside former teammate and current Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva.

    “Na-invite ng mga tropa,” Manuel said on Thursday during the PBA Media Day at Okada. “Mahirap tanggihan eh, so napasubo talaga.”

    It was the second time Alaska management punished Manuel after “The Muscleman” also failed to gain permission to play in an unsanctioned league last December 2016 along with another former teammate in Ping Exciminiano.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Imports or “hugot” are usually compensated for gracing an exhibition, but more than the monetary benefit, Manuel insisted he agreed to play as a favor to a friend.

    Unfortunately, it came at the expense of his work.

    “Depende naman sa mga kaibigan mo kasi. Medyo nahirapan ka lang tanggihan,” Manuel said.

    “Pero kasi, alam ng bawal, ginawa pa rin, so dapat maging lesson na lang,” he was quick to add. “Tapos yung mga decision, dapat hindi basta-basta, dapat pag-isipan muna.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 32-year-old Manuel insisted it won’t happen again.

      “Last time na yan, sigurado ako,” he said with a chuckle as he encouraged others to learn from his experience. “Sa mga gagawa pa o sa mga may plano, wag na nilang gawin.”

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again