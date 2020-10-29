Vic Manuel gets better of pal Abueva as Alaska stops rise of Phoenix

IN the individual battle between pals, Vic Manuel emerged victorious.

Manuel took charge in the final quarter as Alaska outclassed the Calvin Abueva-led Phoenix Super LPG, 105-97, on Thursday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena for its second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Manuel finished with 24 points to lead resurgent Alaska to its fifth win in eight games overall while dealing close friend and former teammate Abueva his first defeat in his second game back from a 16-month suspension.

The Aces made their move after Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson was called for a technical foul for complaining about a non-call during a rebound scramble between Abueva and Barkley Eboña at the final 9:22 mark of the final quarter.

After Abueva gave Phoenix the lead, Manuel jumpstarted a 20-2 run with a lay-up. The Alaska star also hit back-to-back baskets during that span as the Aces raced to a commanding 99-82 lead.

That proved enough for the Aces, who have now won five of their last six games after coming back from a 14-point deficit.

Phoenix saw its two-game winning streak come to an end and dropped to 4-3 despite Matthew Wright scoring 27 points and Abueva contributing 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

“I can’t be any prouder because we really showed that resiliency that we talked about,” said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso. “We have to dig deep each and every game. There’s always a different challenge.”

Phoenix got off to a strong start thanks to its three-point shooting, racing to a 34-20 lead in the second quarter. But the Fuel Masters had no answers when Manuel started taking charge for the Aces.

Manuel made back-to-back jumpers midway through the third canto to close the gap, 62-59, while Jeron Teng baskets cut the deficit down by four, 75-71. Manuel scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback from a 14-point hole.

Phoenix made 17 three-pointers in total, but it wasn't enough to bring down Alaska.

"Defending that three, we knew coming in that they are going to take a lot of threes. We know they are going to shoot so we have to be ready to defend it and not let it affect us when they started making it, that was the biggest thing,” Cariaso said.

Mike DiGregorio also had a solid outing for Alaska with 21 points including four triples, and Jvee Casio added 13 markers.

The scores:

Alaska 105 – Manuel 24, DiGregorio 21, Casio 13, Herndon 12, Teng 9, Brondial 8, Ayaay 6, Tratter 5, Ebona 4, Ahanmisi 3, Galliguez 0, Publico 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 97 – Wright 27, Abueva 18, Chua 15, Perkins 10, Jazul 9, Intal 8, Garcia 7, Marcelo 2, Heruela 1, Napoles 0, Rios 0.

Quarters: 19-29; 49-55; 71-75; 105-97.