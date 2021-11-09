Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Vic Manuel gets warm welcome as he attends first SMB practice

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Vic Manuel SMB jersey
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto | Vic Manuel on Facebook

    VIC Manuel showed up in San Miguel's practice for the first time since being traded by NorthPort for former MVP Arwind Santos.

    Vic Manuel settling down

    The 34-year-old forward was welcomed by the Beermen with his red San Miguel uniform bearing no. 87.

    Manuel said he was ordered by management to show up in practice a day after being acquired by the Beermen in a trade with NorthPort for the 40-year-old Santos.

    "Nagpunta na ako ng ensayo," he said on Tuesday.

    "Nanood lang naman ako. Tapos kaunting shooting lang."

    Vic Manuel

    It was one busy week for the veteran forward who was traded twice in a five-day span.

      Initially, he was dealt by Phoenix to NorthPort for Sean Anthony, Michael Calisaan, and a 2021 second-round pick.

      Hardly had he warmed his welcome at NorthPort when he was surprisingly traded to San Miguel for Santos, the 2013 league MVP.

      

