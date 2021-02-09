Vic Manuel close to sealing a deal with Alaska on contract extension

IS it a case of case of all's well that ends well between Alaska and its wantaway star.

That appears to be the case as the latest information reaching SPIN.ph is that Vic Manuel is close to reaching an agreement with the Uytengsu organization on a new deal, just weeks after a messy contract dispute was made public.

The info was confirmed by veteran players' agent Danny Espiritu, who bared that there's a strong chance that the 6-foot-4 bruiser will stay put with the Aces after all if the two sides can agree on a few more fine prints in a new deal.

"We're working on a new deal that will keep Vic at Alaska, which I feel is 'yun naman ang gusto ng mga fans," Espiritu told SPIN.ph without divulging terms of the agreement being drafted for Alaska's premier scoring threat.

A new deal will put a happy ending to a tumultuous offseason for Manuel, who, frustrated by what he felt was Alaska's passive attitude towards his contract extension, expressed a desire to be shipped out to another ballclub.

Sources bared Alaska did listen to offers from some teams, specifically Meralco and NLEX as well as NorthPort and a few teams from the San Miguel Corp. bloc.

No deal was sealed, although the Bolts appeared to be the most persistent, offering Baser Amer and another key player for Manuel. Sources bared negotiations broke down when the Aces asked for Raymond Almazan in return.

The Bolts, in turn, turned around and made a deal for Blackwater's Mac Belo in exchange for Amer and Bryan Faundo.

Time heals all wounds indeed.

Weeks after an exchange of words in the media, the two sides are close to an agreement that will pave the way for an eighth season with the Aces for the 32-year old former PSBA Jaguar.

Manuel staying put will also be a major boost for Alaska, which is restructuring its lineup by shedding some players in preparation for an anticipated bountiful harvest in the PBA Rookie Draft on March 14.

Jeron Teng is another key Alaska player who has yet to sign a contract, although that appears to be a lesser concern since the former La Salle star has been with the Aces since they resumed training in small groups last week.