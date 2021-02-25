Adding Manuel, Banchero enough to make up for Abueva loss, insists Topex

PHOENIX Super LPG coach Topex Robinson is happy with the movements the ballclub made over the past few days in which the Fuel Masters obtained Vic Manuel even after giving up Calvin Abueva.

Robinson said the Fuel Masters were able to address their needs in order to level up in their bid to win a championship.

The Fuel Masters placed second in the elimination round of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, but felt short in reaching the finals after they lost to TNT in a grueling semifinal round that reached the full route.

Robinson said they learned a lot from the bubble campaign as far as what the team still needs in order to capture a championship.

During the assessment, Robinson said the Fuel Masters needed a big man and a veteran guard.

“It really showed us and really looked deeper in our line-up if we want to move forward,” said Robinson to The Game on Cignal TV. “We want to go further than how we started off. I guess it presented a lot of opportunities. We kinda looked at our line-up, what we need, and what we lacked. We made an assessment, management, even the coaching staff on moving forward. If we want to go further what are the pieces that we needed.”

Unfortunately, Phoenix had to part ways with Abueva in order to upgrade its line-up, getting Chris Banchero in return and the sixth pick of this year's draft where they can grab the opportunity to select a big man.

“It’s really hard for us. We didn’t have a big of a line-up. When there was an opportunity to get a big player in the draft and get a veteran guard in Chris Banchero, Calvin is the one that we have to give up. It’s really a tough decision to make. It’s a win-win situation so far with the movements,” Robinson said.

But while the sixth pick is such a valuable asset for Phoenix, Robinson also recognizes the risk involved especially with some of the Fil-foreign players still unable to complete their documents to become eligible for the draft.

“We all wish that they could play and get their papers done. But there is also a possibility kasi na baka hindi. That number six before we had that, considering if it’s going to be a complete list, that number six would be a three or four in last year’s draft. Ang taas ng value nun.”

That led to the Fuel Masters making their next move by shipping their sixth pick to Alaska in exchange for Manuel, a player capable of leading a franchise.

“The risk of those Fil-Ams not making it and the opportunity to get a Vic Manuel last few days ago. Napakalaking bagay nun,” said Robinson.

Robinson said Manuel will give the Fuel Masters a post threat that could also give other players opportunities to score.

“We really didn’t have that presence in the post. Yes, Justin (Chua) was big for us. Justin pretty much fed off from the outside. Having that post-up that’s going to create a lot of double teams, that’s going to be a big opportunity for Vic Manuel to really step up. He’s been solid in the bubble. He’s averaging 15 points and that’s really big,” Robinson said.

The Phoenix coach is confident the new players will make an impact for the coming season.

“Obviously, we lost Calvin, that’s a big thing for us but we got Vic and we have Chris Banchero who is really a veteran guard that we needed in the line-up,” said Robinson.

