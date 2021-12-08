Vic Manuel thrilled as he attracts less defensive pressure at SMB

IN his first game with a new team, Vic Manuel already felt the effects of being with a powerhouse team in San Miguel.

Relaxed Vic Manuel glad to share offensive burden

Manuel had 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in his debut with San Miguel after being acquired from NorthPort in exchange for Arwind Santos. He said life was easy, offensively, knowing how potent the Beermen can be.

“Mas maganda buhay ko. Actually, ‘yung 17 points ko dati, parang pagod na pagod na ako,” said Manuel, who was the primary option on offense in previous teams particularly with Alaska where he played from 2014 to 2020.

“Bugbog na ako, bagsak na katawan ko. Parang ang dali ng 17 points ko eh. Kapag nalabas ka, may papalit sa scoring. Mas maganda ‘yung pakiramdam. Hindi masyadong bugbog. Dati, pagod talaga,” said Manuel.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Prior to the game, the former Philippine School of Business Administration standout said that he only had a full practice with the team for a week as he strengthened his groin that got injured in past seasons in preparation for the Governors’ Cup.

But Manuel said the transition remained seamless with the Beermen, having been familiar with their system that is also similar to the teams that he previously played in. Opportunities have also been given to him on offense especially with June Mar Fajardo and import Brandon Brown also an option.

“Kasi binibigyan din ako ng opportunity ng coaching staff kaya binibigyan din ako ng chance to score especially kapag nakalabas ‘yung import namin at si June Mar. May opportunity sa akin. Kailangan ko lang laruin ‘yung best ko.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Of course though, Manuel would have preferred a win in his first game. The Beermen lost against NLEX, 114-102, on Wednesday.

“Kailangan lang siguro ‘yung depensa. Doon kami nagkaproblema. Siguro pagbalik namin sa practice, kailangan praktisin namin ‘yun,” said Manuel.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.