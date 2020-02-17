Vic Manuel can't commit to Gilas yet as he takes on daddy duties

VIC Manuel explained that he has yet to attend Gilas Pilipinas practice as he has not been getting enough rest since the birth of daughter.

“Tinatantsa ko pa rin katawan ko kung anong mangyayari,” Manuel said on Monday at the end of Alaska's victory over Phoenix Pulse in a preseason pocket tournament.

“Malalaman ko ilang araw pa siguro. Nakakahiya na nga sa kanila. Hindi na sila maka-wait. ‘Yung katawan ko, medyo pagod lagi. Kailangang magpahinga.”

Manuel was a late invite to the 24-man Gilas pool following the withdrawal of Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger. Alaska was also in the middle of a team-building session when the invitation came.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Manuel said he has been juggling Alaska practices with his father duties.

“Siguro kapag nakabawi-bawi ‘yung katawan ko,” said Manuel when asked when he will attend Gilas practices. “Kasi practice namin sa Alaska, halos three hours. Sa Gilas, 6 to 8, 12 to 3 kami. Parang ang hirap, dere-derecho. Pahinga muna.”

Manuel said he already informed the Gilas coaching staff led by interim coach Mark Dickel about the situation, and they understand that family comes first.

“Nag-usap nga kami about doon. Sabi ko, ‘Yung katawan ko, inaalalayan ko rin. Laging puyat, kulang sa tulog,” said Manuel, who added he only had four hours of sleep before the Aces played against Phoenix at The Upper Deck.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Manuel, whose initial call-up with Gilas came during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games under Tim Cone, said he is honored to be part of the national pool once again for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Continue reading below ↓

“Hindi ko rin inexpect ‘yung kay coach Tim before eh, tapos ngayon kay coach Mark,” said the former PSBA standout.