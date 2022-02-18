Veteran Ken Bono finds his way back to San Miguel in PBA 3x3

THE need for a big man led Ken Bono’s path back to San Miguel.

The former UAAP MVP out of Adamson was signed by the Beermen for their 3x3 team that will compete in the PBA Lakas Ng Tatlo tournament whose second conference formally kicks off on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bono, 37, is listed as part of the official lineup submitted by the team in the opening leg of the conference along with Louie Vigil, Jeff Manday, and James Mangahas.

Bacon Austria and Moncrief Rogado were named as reserves.

“Kailangan talaga namin ng malaki,” said coach Boycie Zamar.

“Pina-kundisyon natin yan,” added the mentor when asked about Bono, who was picked No. 6 overall by Alaska in the 2007 draft.

Bono emerged as 2006 UAAP MVP when Adamson was handled by Leo Austria, currently the San Miguel Beer coach.

The stint will be sort of a homecoming for the 6-foot-5 Bono, who suited up for the Beermen in 2008-09 and was part of the championship side that defeated Barangay Ginebra in the 2009 Fiesta Cup Finals.

Bono also won his other PBA championship with Magnolia during the 2013 Governors’ Cup. He had his longest stint with Meralco, where he played for five seasons from 2013 -18.

Bono last played in the league with TNT Tropang Giga in 2019.

