Veteran free agents get second look as PBA teams fill gaps in lineups

PBA unrestricted free agents need not fret.

There remains a demand for players in the free agent list with San Miguel, Phoenix, and even Blackwater among the teams still on the lookout to complete their respective rosters in the season opening Philippine Cup.

Despite the presence of a lot of young talent in this year’s draft, teams are not overlooking the talent that's still very much available in the free agent market.

“We’re looking for a back-up big, and we have several names on the blackboard now. And they’re veteran free agents that we’re looking at,” said Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia.

Like the Fuel Masters, the Beermen are also hoping to tap a big man especially with six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo still not 100 percent recovered from offseason surgery to repair his injured shin.

“Were actually looking for a good back-up lang naman, kasi si June Mar maganda naman yung kanyang recovery,” said Gee Abanilla, team manager of San Miguel.

“Meron naman kaming tinitignan-tignan, pero wala pang final. So huwag muna.”

There are decent big men available as free agents such as Jason Ballesteros, James Sena, Rabeh Al-Hussaini, Yutien Andrada, Jay-R Reyes, Jaypee Mendoza, Gideon Babilonia, Alfonso Gotladera, Arnold Van Opstal, Jhaymo Eguilos, and Papot Paredes.

Meanwhile, other prominent names in the market include Alex Mallari, Sol Mercado, Nico Salva, Ryan Arana, Kris Rosales, Abel Galiguez, Michael Calisaan, Davon Potts, Jerramy King, JK Casino, Julian Sargent, Ael Banal, and Joseph Eriobu, among others.

Alaska was among the first teams to shop around and got two quality big men in the free agent list, namely Gab Banal and Yousef Taha.

So did TnT Tropang Giga, who netted the likes of Glenn Khobuntin, Chris Exciminiano, and Brian Heruela.

Barangay Ginebra also managed to tap the services of AJ Ayaay as a free agent, while Blackwater hooked up a reliable big man in Kelly Nabong.

“That’s one approach na ginagawa namin, sumisilip kami sa free agent market because with the influx of a lot of talented rookies, marami ring mga beterano na nadi-displace, and these veterans can play in the PBA for a long time,” said Blackwater coach Nash Racela.

“So doon kami nakabantay, kumbaga nakaabang kung sino ang puwede naming maipasok sa team.”

Abanilla admitted he already talked to some free agents potentially available for San Miguel although nothing concrete has been agreed upon.

“May mga kausap ako pero siyempre, hindi pa talaga green and go,” he said. “Hindi ko pa masabi na okay na. Depende pa rin.”

Likewise, Bugia has done the same with the Fuel Masters.

“We’re on the lookout. Some of them we’ve reached out to, if they’re available or kung kundisyon pa sila,” he said.

But one problem teams faced with the current pandemic situation is not really having the chance to see how these players fare during five-on-five scrimmages.

Prior to the suspension of practices, teams are only allowed to train by cluster of five players, with focus on drills, stretching, and shooting.

“Sobrang hirap talaga, kasi dati kapag interestado ka sa isang player, tatawagan mo lang tapos sabihan mo pakita lang siya sa practice,” said Bugia.

“Of course, we want to be able to hold tryouts or invite players before signing them,” added the Phoenix executive. “But as of now, they’re just still names in the blackboard. Short list pa rin.”