Vargas urges PBA to take lead in bringing back ‘semblance of normalcy’

AS an institution that prides itself as Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league, the PBA should take the lead in bringing back a ‘semblance of normalcy’ to the country, its chairman said on Friday.

On the league's 46th founding anniversary, TnT governor Ricky Vargas said his vision is to see the PBA help Philippine sports get back on its feet and give hope to a nation still reeling from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vargas rallied the entire league and called on his fellow governors to work together and give basketball fans something to cheer about in this time of great challenge.

“We need to rally our people towards a common goal. Let us all sacrifice for the greater good and for a stronger PBA. We will pivot, deliver, transform and perform,” said Vargas, who is serving his fourth term as PBA chairman.

“Thank you governors for your unrelenting support and concern for the league and its fans,” he added. “Let’s get the ball rolling as soon as possible.”

The league was originally set for an April 9 opening date to the new season, which it later moved to April 11 and finally April 18 as the spike in COVID-19 cases prompted the government decided to put the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining provinces under an Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ).

The extended ECQ forced Commissioner Willie Marcial to abandon initial plans and instead, eye a late May or early June opener.

For that to push through, all 12 teams and personnel involved in the league needed to be vaccinated, according to Vargas.

“We have to get all the players vaccinated as part of the country’s healing process,” said the chairman.

The PBA has tied up with the Philippine Red Cross as far as the procurement of the vaccines is concerned, while both San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and the Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) group have made their respective purchase of the vaccines for their workforces and the league as well.

At the same time, Vargas is proposing a possible best-of-seven series between China and a PBA Warriors selection to kick off the new season. The chairman wants the PBA team to be handled by NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, who he said would be the perfect choice ‘to lead a courageous charge for national pride and honor.’

“I would like to see Season 46 jumpstarted with this exhibition match, the technical aspects of which could be crafted by our tournament officials,” said Vargas. “We need to give our people inspiration and hope. I will even join the team in their ‘friendlies.’