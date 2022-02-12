Vanguardia on how Bossing can finally end record losing streak

HEARTBREAKING the loss may be, but Blackwater still sees some consolation in its latest loss in the PBA Governors Cup.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia liked the way the Bossing competed against the Terrafirma Dyip Saturday night, when they appeared to be on the verge of finally putting an end to the league’s longest losing streak.



Unfortunately, they failed to carry the weight of the Dyip’s endgame surge and lost what appeared to be a match that was theirs for the taking, 109-103, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The setback stretched the franchise’s losing streak to 25 dating back to the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

“Talagang ganun kahirap manalo, so we have to dig deeper pa to get that elusive win,” an obviously disappointed Vanguardia said after the game.

Blackwater appeared finally ready to put a stop to its losing spell when it led, 96-84, with five minutes left in the game.

Then suddenly, the Bossing went silent entering the homestretch, allowing the Dyip to go on a back-breaking 18-0 run that put them on top for good, 100-96.

Vanguardia noted Blackwater played good for 43 minutes, but just couldn’t put everything together in the final five minutes.

Yet, he said the Bossing still had their heads up despite going 0-6 so far this conference.

“At least we saw the team knows now how to (compete),” Vanguardia stressed. “Yung formula kung paano mananalo andun na. We just have to extend it to 48 minutes.”

