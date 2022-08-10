Vanguardia says Blackwater tried to trade for Matthew Wright

BLACKWATER remains in search of a scoring small forward after talks to acquire Matthew Wright bogged down.

Head coach Ariel Vanguardia revealed that the Bossing tried to get Wright in a trade, but talks bogged down when Phoenix asked for rookie Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser in exchange.

Ganuelas-Rosser, the top pick overall in the last PBA draft, was the Fuel Masters' former 3x3 player when he played for Limitless.

“We tried. But they wanted Rosser which we don’t want to part ways with. At least, we tried. It’s not going to happen,” said Vanguardia on Wednesday.

At the conclusion of their Philippine Cup campaign, Vanguardia emphasized the need of the squad to have a three-player who can manufacture offense to Blackwater.

Vanguardia had hinted their interest in Wright, his player with the Malaysia Dragons in the Asean Basketball League, since his contract with the Fuel Masters will expire at the end of the month.

Vanguardia said Blackwater will continue to engage in trades with other teams in order to beef up its roster after the Bossing made it to the playoffs as the eighth-seed in the Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

The Blackwater coach even called on Aldin Ayo, who is reportedly taking over Converge, as he might be interested in trades.

“We are looking at trades kung puwede. Baka si coach Aldin would be interested kasi maybe he wants to build his own team. Open kami. Our communication lines are open,” said Vanguardia.

