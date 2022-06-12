Vanguardia proud of valiant Blackwater stand vs Ginebra

ANTIPOLO – This is one loss Ariel Vanguardia would take.

The Blackwater coach was proud with the way his team held its own against a Barangay Ginebra team that welcomed Stanley Pringle back, before a meltdown at crunch time cost the Bossing an 85-82 loss in the PBA Philippine Cup.

A victory over the Kings could have been big for the former expansion franchise as it meant beating the two champion teams from last season. Blackwater was coming off an 85-78 upset of defending champion TNT Tropang Giga.

“We faced both champions last year and we ended up 1-1. If you had told me before the season ang first two games ninyo will be with the champion teams, if you’re 1-1, you will still take it,” he said on his way out of the Ynares Center on Sunday night.

“But we could be have been 2-and-0, but at least we’re not 0-and-2.”

The Bossing played well against the Kings despite big man Barkley Ebona playing with a protective mask because of a broken nose, while starting point guard JVee Casio was not really feeling well, which explains his scoreless output after exploding for 22 points in the win over the Tropang Giga.

“Imagine if JVee was 100 percent like he was when we played TNT. So yung mga what ifs marami. But I’m still proud of how we played. Deep in my heart deserving sanang manalo yung mga bata. Pero hindi lang talaga pinalad,” said Vanguardia.

“At least hindi na yung tambak. Hindi na yung hindi lumalaban. Ngayon pumapalag na yung team.”

