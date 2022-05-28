Valenzuela City unveils Bahay ni Jawo in honor of the Big J

PBA greats Allan Caidic, Marlou Aquino, Willie Miller, and Bal David joined senator Bong Go as special guests of honor during the formal unveiling of the Bahay ni Jawo basketball court in Barangay Parada, Valenzuela City.

Bahay ni Jawo launch

Noli Locsin also joined his former Barangay Ginebra teammates in witnessing the inauguration of the covered court being dedicated in honor of Philippine basketball’s Living Legend and long-time superstar Robert Jaworski Sr.

The playing venue is the latest project of Valenzuela City District 2 Representative Eric Martinez, who earlier built NBA-themed courts as well as murals of local basketball heroes, including the Gilas Pilipinas national team, around barangays within the city.

Aquino, Locsin, and David all played under Jaworski during the cage icon’s stint as playing-coach and acknowledged father of Ginebra’s ‘never-say-die’ spirit, while Caidic suited up as playing-coach of the Kings in the late 1990s, and Miller later in his PBA career.

In his short speech, Go urged the youth to engage in sports instead of turning to illegal drugs.

“Nakikiusap ako sa inyo, layuan ninyo po ang iligal na droga. Iyan lang po ang pakiusap naming ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte. Layuan ninyo po ang iligal na froga dahil kasama na po diyan yung kriminalidad,” said Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports.

“Tulungan ninyo po kami. Mag-basketball na lang tayo. Sa sports, maraming matututunan ang kabataan upang maging disiplinado at produktibong miyembro ng lipunan.”

During the event, Go also distributed basketballs, volleyballs, and shoes to select attendees in order to encourage them to engage in sports.

