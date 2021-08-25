Val Chauca looks to embody NSD as part of Ginebra 3x3 team

VAL Chauca is truly blessed to be able to land a spot with Barangay Ginebra in its 3x3 team, and he is determined to embody the culture of the Gin Kings.

Val Chauca in Ginebra 3x3

Chauca will be playing for the Kings in their 3x3 team after being drafted in the fourth round, 41st overall, by TNT in the 2019 draft. Chauca was able to sign with TNT, but didn’t play a single game with the Tropang GIGA.

Now, Chauca will be with the 3x3 squad of the league’s most popular team along with Denice Villamor, Hubert Cani, Jollo Go, and Jojo Cunanan.

“It was just a blessing,” said the 26-year-old Chauca. “I’ve been in the gym, staying in shape, grinding, waiting for a call, waiting for the right opportunity. I’m just super grateful and thankful that Ginebra signed me.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

The former Adamson cager said he knows the history of the ‘Never Say Die’ squad, and he is eager to show the same spirit with the 3x3 team. Chauca said he can also relate to being an underdog especially with how his career has panned out since being drafted by TNT.

“It is like the People’s Champ,” said Chauca. “This is the team everyone loves and adores. It’s just crazy how blessing work. You think you are down and out and you are off of a team, you are not in the PBA, and all of a sudden, Ginebra calls. That’s God right there.”

“I’m just super excited because I know the history, the long history of Ginebra. I just like what Ginebra represents. The underdog, never-say-die attitude.”

“Most players really, like everyone, kinda takes on that underdog role, me especially. With me, being Fil-foreign, there’s only so many Fil-foreigners you can have per team. I’m not the biggest guard around. I always keep that chip on my shoulder,” said Chauca.

Chauca promised that the team will also bring an NSD attitude to the 3x3 team when it opens shop this year.

“I’m a lot better shape and I think you can expect everyone from our team that we are going to play hard and embody that never-say-die attitude and that Ginebra culture, paying attention to detail, doing everything to the T.

“We are not going to be a very iso-heavy basketball team. We are just going to move the ball, play really good defense, you can expect us to leave it all out on the floor everytime we play,” said Chauca.

Chauca said he has been intense his workouts in order to perform at a high level once the 3x3 league begins. Aside from training with the team under coach Kirk Collier, Chauca is also doing extra training with workouts at Simple Grind under trainer Nicolo Chua and Jeff Soliman.

“Coach Kirk, coach Aaron, coach Jan, those three coaches, they’ve been preparing us. We’ve been preparing for two and a half weeks and then the lockdown happened. And now, everyone is kinda doing individual work. We are doing Zoom workouts every morning at 7 a.m. Everyone is trying to stay in shape,” said Chauca.

“It’s been my safe haven, able to come to the gym and get work with coach Nicolo and kuya Jeff. Those two have been with me everyday, shooting with kuya Jeff or working out with coach Nicolo, they just believe in me the entire time. They never doubted me. They never doubted like I have what it takes to be in the PBA. They are excited for this. I haven’t played for so long,” said Chauca.

