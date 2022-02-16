Uytengsu vows Alaska will go all out for 15th title in 'last dance'

ALASKA team owner Fred Uytengsu vowed to do the right thing and win with integrity, as what the franchise had done over the years, until their final conference before they leave at the end of the 2021 PBA season.

Uytengsu said the goal is to win the 15th championship in their last conference after the company decided that it will no longer be fielding a team next season.

“As I told the team today, we still have one more conference to get our 15th ring. I am not throwing in the towel yet. I don’t know if we will have that many fans watching the finals but I hope Alaska is there,” said Uytengsu during a hastingly-called press conference after the club made the announcement.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Uytengsu said he has no plans of dismantling the team until the season ends, as it will be against the culture the franchise had created over the years.

Continue reading below ↓

“I have no intention of dismantling the team before the end of the conference. I think every player on our team would like to win a championship ring in their last dance. We are not going to do anything to jeopardize those chances. You know us as a franchise. We are going to do the right thing by the franchise. We are going to do the right thing by the players,” said Uytengsu.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alaska legacy

Uytengsu said it is for the fans and the media to judge the biggest legacy of the Alaska franchise, but he hopes that it will be on the positive side.

“I think that we felt to do the right thing. We always wanted to win with integrity. We tried to treat our players friendly. We tried to respect our opponents. Hopefully, history will judge that we did it the right way at Alaska,” said Uytengsu.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.