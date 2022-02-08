Unrestricted FA Paolo Taha stays with NorthPort on 3-year deal

PAOLO Taha opted to remain with NorthPort despite eligible to become an unrestricted free agent as part of the 2014 draft.

The 31-year-old guard agreed to a three-year deal with the Batang Pier, who will formalize the contract signing by Wednesday.

Taha was selected in the third round of the rookie draft eight years ago by the KIA franchise and was entitled to become a UFA upon the expiration of his last contract with the ballclub.

But unlike batch-mates Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Chris Banchero, Rodney Brondial, and John Pinto who had since signed and transferred with other teams, the guard out of Saint Benilde opted to remain with his mother unit.

Taha is in his fourth season with the Batang Pier, who acquired him in 2018 from Barangay Ginebra in a one-on-one trade for Julian Sargent.

His signing somehow comes as a huge relief for NorthPort management, which is currently embroiled in a contract stalemate with major players Greg Slaughter, Robert Bolick, and Nico Elorde.

