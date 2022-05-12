Unheralded Jhonard Clarito aims to show unconventional path to PBA

JHONARD Clarito will always take pride of the unconventional route he has taken.

Jhonard Clarito on PBA draft

An unheralded forward out of De Ocampo Memorial College, the 6-foot-2 forward has made it a point to put himself at the forefront as he has been tireless in showcasing his skills in the other leagues, from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) to Filbasket.

And as he takes on a new chapter in his basketball career, Clarito is just hopeful that the championship pedigree he gained could do him wonders to the eyes of the scouts in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

"Malaking bagay para sa akin yun kasi lahat ng nakalaban ko, natuto ako bawat laro. Matalo man o manalo, at least may natutunan ako at may nakukuha ako sa bawat game. Kaya siguro yung laro ko, medyo umaangat-angat na rin dahil sa mga teammates ko na tumutulong sa akin," he said.

Clarito, a staple of the San Juan Knights squads, has seized the opportunity being a sponge with his veteran teammates and has improved immensely being around them in preparation for this leap.

The 26-year-old even credits the likes of Larry Rodriguez, Mac Cardona, and John Wilson for boosting his confidence and being a sage for him even before he tests his luck in the draft.

"Sila yung laging nagpapaalala sa akin na ganito ang gawin ko. Pag nagkakamali ako, tinutulungan nila ako, kung ano ang gagawin ko para makatulong ako sa team. Sila yung mga inspirayon ko rin dahil siyempre mga beterano sila, nakakakuha ako ng kumpiyansa sa kanila. Malaking bagay sila sa akin," he said.

His future may remain uncertain, but Clarito is just keeping his fingers crossed that he can be a success story for those who traverse the road less taken.

"Syempre para sa akin malaking challenge ito. So kung ano yung nilalaro ko sa mga liga, kung may opportunity man ako na makalaro, gagawin ko lang yung 100 percent ng makakaya ko," he said. "Super excited. Lahat naman ng player, pangarap marating ito. Si God na bahala sa atin kung anuman yung ibibigay Niya sa akin."

