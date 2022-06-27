Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Jun 27
    PBA

    TNT hoping for best, bracing for worst on Troy Rosario injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    ANTIPOLO — TNT marched to a third straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup despite missing veterans Troy Rosario and Ryan Reyes as well as rookie Jaydee Tungcab due to injuries.

    All three players are nursing knee injuries and sat out the Tropang Giga's 87-72 win against Phoenix on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

    See Mikey Williams back in fiery form as TNT wallops Phoenix

    The 6-foot-7 Rosario is the one that concerns coach Chot Reyes the most since he's part of the team's starting unit.

    Rosario already had his MRI test and will know the result by this week.

    Troy Rosario Rafi Reavis TNT vs MagnoliaTNT coach Chot Reyes is hoping to see Troy Rosario back in action soon.

      "He has some pain and swelling in his knee and it seems there are bone spurs as well," said Reyes.

      "We hope it’s not bad, but we have to prepare for the worst," added the TNT coach. "Pero hindi naman ACL."

      Reyes added the cases of both Reyes and Rosario are more of wear and tear more than anything else.

