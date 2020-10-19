Unbeaten TNT overcomes 14-point deficit, deals Phoenix first loss

RR POGOY waxed hot in the second half as TNT overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Phoenix Super LPG, 110-91, and stay unbeaten in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Shaking off an ankle sprain, Pogoy exploded for 20 of his 30 points in the second half as the Tropang GIGA turned the momentum to their side beginning in the third period by outscoring the Fuel Masters, 30-14.

Poy Erram also tallied a double-double with 18 points and 15 boads for the hot-starting Tropang GIGA, who improved to 4-0 (win-loss) while dealing the Fuel Masters their first loss in three games.

The Fuel Masters failed to hold on to a 54-45 halftime lead.

Pogoy played a solid game despite being a gametime decision due to a sprained ankle he suffered in their last game against San Miguel.

Simon Enciso and Bobby Ray Parks added 13 and 12 points apiece in the Tvictory.

“During the first half, we were really having a hard time with our adjustments because they started so well,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena.

“I give credit to Phoenix. They are not pushovers. We were just lucky we adjusted in the second half. It’s all defense. I must say that our defense pulled us through.”

Matthew Wright scored 31 points but Jorey Napoles was the only other double-digit scorer with 10 for the Fuel Masters, who were already up, 40-26, in the second quarter but were unable to hold on.

Pogoy led TNT back with 10 points in the third period including a three-pointer that got them ahead, 73-68. He hit the last of his five threes in the fourth quarter that put the Tropang GIGA ahead by double digits for the first time, 83-72.

“This kid really wants to play,” said Ravena of Pogoy.

The scores:

TNT 110 – Pogoy 30, Erram 18, Enciso 13, Parks 12, Rosario 11, Reyes 10, Castro 10, De Leon 3, Washington 2, Alejandro 0, Semerad 0, Vosotros 0, Flores 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 91 – Wright 31, Napoles 10, Perkins 8, Jazul 7, Chua 7, Reyes 6, Marcelo 5, Garcia 5, Heruela 4, Gamboa 4, Intal 4, Rios 0.

Quarters: 24-24; 45-54; 75-68; 110-91.