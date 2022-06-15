Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 15
    PBA

    Unbeaten NorthPort faces winless Magnolia in Philippine Cup

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Jamie Malonzo and the Batang Pier gear up for battle as Paul Lee rejoins the Hotshots.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    NORTHPORT looks to continue its winning ways against struggling Magnolia Chicken Timplados on Wednesday in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    The Batang Pier go for the solo lead as they take on the Hotshots at 3 p.m. NorthPort won its first two games including a 100-86 decision against Terrafirma last Saturday.

    See Paul Lee set to return, Barroca probable for Magnolia match vs NorthPort

    Magnolia, on the other hand, has lost two straight games to start the conference including an 89-82 overtime defeat to Converge.

    Hotshots coach Chito Victolero said a win won’t be easy even as the Batang Pier claim that they do not have the size advantage after losing Greg Slaughter and Troy Rike.

    “Their confidence is so high,” said Victolero. “Actually hindi sila maliit. They are very athletic. Halos parehas ‘yung size. If you are not prepared for this team, you will have a hard time. From one [guard] to five [center] position, kumpleto. Maganda ‘yung tinatakbo nila. Hopefully, our game plan will work.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    Chito Victolero Pido JarencioChito Victolero and the Hotshots hope to finally make the win column, while Pido Jarencio and the Batang Pier try to sustain the strong start.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Victolero hopes that the Hotshots’ skid will end. He said his team actually played well the past two games but breaks didn’t go their way.

      Continue reading below ↓

      “Kami nga ‘yung medyo minamalas ng konti. May mga injuries at executions na hindi nagagawa sa huli. Hopefully, we can bounce back,” said Victolero.

      Paul Lee is expected to play on Wednesday after a case of back spasms during their last game against Converge, while Mark Barroca is a gametime decision after sitting out the majority of their previous match due to a calf injury.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicScottie ThompsontopicPaul LeetopicChito VictolerotopicArwind SantostopicYeng GuiaotopicRobert Bolick
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jamie Malonzo and the Batang Pier gear up for battle as Paul Lee rejoins the Hotshots.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again