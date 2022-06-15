Unbeaten NorthPort faces winless Magnolia in Philippine Cup

NORTHPORT looks to continue its winning ways against struggling Magnolia Chicken Timplados on Wednesday in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Batang Pier go for the solo lead as they take on the Hotshots at 3 p.m. NorthPort won its first two games including a 100-86 decision against Terrafirma last Saturday.

Magnolia, on the other hand, has lost two straight games to start the conference including an 89-82 overtime defeat to Converge.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero said a win won’t be easy even as the Batang Pier claim that they do not have the size advantage after losing Greg Slaughter and Troy Rike.

“Their confidence is so high,” said Victolero. “Actually hindi sila maliit. They are very athletic. Halos parehas ‘yung size. If you are not prepared for this team, you will have a hard time. From one [guard] to five [center] position, kumpleto. Maganda ‘yung tinatakbo nila. Hopefully, our game plan will work.”

Chito Victolero and the Hotshots hope to finally make the win column, while Pido Jarencio and the Batang Pier try to sustain the strong start. PHOTO: PBA Images

Victolero hopes that the Hotshots’ skid will end. He said his team actually played well the past two games but breaks didn’t go their way.

“Kami nga ‘yung medyo minamalas ng konti. May mga injuries at executions na hindi nagagawa sa huli. Hopefully, we can bounce back,” said Victolero.

Paul Lee is expected to play on Wednesday after a case of back spasms during their last game against Converge, while Mark Barroca is a gametime decision after sitting out the majority of their previous match due to a calf injury.

