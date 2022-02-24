Unbeaten Magnolia eyes QF seat in game vs Bolick-less NorthPort

MAGNOLIA goes for a quarterfinal berth when it faces NorthPort on Thursday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Magnolia vs NorthPort preview

The Hotshots head into their 6 p.m. game against the Batang Pier with a 6-0 win-loss record which they obtained with a 103-83 win over Phoenix Super LPG last Saturday.

Aside from momentum, Magnolia also has the advantage of manpower with NorthPort missing the services of Robert Bolick due to his call-up with Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers bubble.

With Bolick leading the way, the Batang Pier finally picked up a win after six games with a 109-98 win over Meralco last week.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said he will continue to preach defense despite being the second-best in the league in offense with an average of 108.5 per outing. The Hotshots are fifth in points allowed with 94.

“Hindi ‘yun ang Magnolia Hotshots basketball,” said Victolero referring to their offense. “Yes, we score 100 plus points but we are worst in defense. That’s the challenge na binibigay ko sa kanila.”

In the first game, Meralco takes on Terrafirma at 3 p.m.

The Bolts are currently in second place with a 5-1 win-loss card, and a win will move them closer to a seat in the quarterfinals.

Meralco beat Rain or Shine, 93-88, thanks to its defense which head coach Norman Black hope that the team will sustain in their tiff against Terrafirma.

The Dyip hold a 2-5 win-loss record, but they lost in their previous game against Alaska, 102-97, where they lost a 20-point margin.

