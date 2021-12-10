Unbeaten Alaska sends SMB reeling to second successive loss

ALASKA sent San Miguel reeling to its second loss, 99-94, on Friday and stayed unbeaten in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Olu Ashaolu had a double-double while receiving plenty of support from the locals as the in-form Aces joined NLEX at the top of the standings on 2-0 win-loss records.

Ashaolu had 23 points and 13 rebounds while also spearheading the Aces’ 14-3 wind-up in the third that broke open a closely-fought contest, 77-68.

Alaska was never seriously threatened afterwards with Robbie Herndon scoring 11 points to keep the Aces in front against a powerhouse San Miguel side that remained winless since trading mainstays Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot.

Abu Tratter, Michael DiGregorio, and even rookie Alec Stockton provided the offense with 10 points apiece for the Aces, who began the conference with a close win over NorthPort on Wednesday.

Cariaso praise for Olu

“Guys have been focused. Olu is a big part of this 2-0 start. He brings a lot of energy and we know what he can bring on the court,” said Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

Ashaolu scored six of his 10 third-quarter points in that critical run, including a free throw following the fifth foul of his SMB counterpart Brendan Brown after trailing by two in the contest, 65-63.

The locals scored all the 22 points of the Aces in the fourth quarter, with DiGregorio contributing eight points including a trey that opened a 10-point lead, 91-81.

June Mar Fajardo had 23 points and 15 rebounds for San Miguel, which remained winless since trading Santos and Cabagnot in two separate deals with NorthPort and Terrafirma, respectively, to acquire Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso.

Brown tallied 22 points and 14 rebounds but his effectively was limited due to foul woes. Terrence Romeo added 16 points for the Beermen, who are still without Chris Ross after the death of his father.

The scores:

Alaska 99 – Ashaolu 23, Herndon 11, Tratter 10, DiGregorio 10, Stockton 10, Ahanmisi 9, Teng 7, Tolomia 6, Taha 4, Brondial 4, Racal 3, Adamos 2.

San Miguel 94 – Fajardo 23, Brown 22, Romeo 16, Lassiter 11, Perez 7, Manuel 6, Enciso 6, Tautuaa 3, Pessumal 0, Zamar 0.

Quarters: 25-28; 53-51; 77-68; 99-94

