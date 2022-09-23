COLUMN: Two teams' stink heightens need for PBA competition committee

CHICAGO - Watching the PBA is a whole lot of fun, a theater where our best basketball players test the limits of their skill and will for all the fans to see.

Watching the fantastically inept Blackwater Bossing is another story. They inspire only belly-aching puns about their limitations as a so-called professional team.

After having already smeared the glorious history of Asia's longest-running pay-for-play league by owning a 29-game losing streak that mercifully ended only last March, Blackwater has submerged to a new low.

They lost by 46 points to guest team Bay Area Dragons in the opening night of the Commissioner's Cup last Wednesday. The 133-87 beating was so bad I was surprised the police were not called to intervene.

This wasn't just an embarrassing rout. This was assault and battery using a round bouncing ball as the instrument of hurt.

How do you lose like that in your home league, inside a familiar arena, in your own county?

I get it, a 36-19 first-quarter romp by Bay Area killed Bossings' competitive spirit. But where's the pride, Blackwater?

I AM TEMPTED TO BLAME COACH ARIEL VANGUARDIA for this recent heap of crap but it's hard for any coach to get something going when the personnel keeps changing.

I feel sorry for this team's equipment manager. Can you imagine the turnover of jerseys that he has to plow through one fruitless season after another?

Blackwater's plight, a series of largely self-inflicted wounds brought about by the team's voracious appetite to trade away its top assets, brings to light the need for the PBA to form a competition committee.

Kume Marcial, it's time to weed out teams that are not in it to win it. Doing this will prove to your doubters that your power as commissioner is real, not titular.

Giving poor performing teams the top picks in the draft was designed to make said teams better and create an atmosphere where parity grows.

But when Blackwater traded away No. 1 pick Brandon Rosser while Terrafirma chose not to re-sign Roosevelt Adams, also a No. 1 pick, the Bossing and the dilapidated Dyip defeated that purpose.

So what's the point of your draft, Kume Marcial?

Unless the system is changed and all these trade foolishness are disallowed, Blackwater and Terrafirma will continue to be sparring teams in the PBA, not actual competitors.

The sound you're hearing right now is the Japan B.League chuckling at the PBA.

UNEXPECTED ENDING. As soon as coach Yeng Guiao left last September 2, word quickly surfaced that Luigi Trillo was the top candidate for the NLEX job.

And for good reason.

Luigi is a young and dynamic coach. He is passionate, creative, and has the people skills required to handle the politics that comes with the position.

Most importantly, he is a winner.

But leaking with indecision, NLEX waffled.

It named Adonis Tierra as interim coach a week later before announcing that there was no rush to name a new head coach although the Commissioner's Cup was beckoning.

All of sudden, NLEX announced three days ago that Frankie Lim was their man.

It's a good hire, given Lim's wealth of experience in both the college ranks and in the PBA.

But the Road Warriors could have gotten a home run with Luigi Trillo.

