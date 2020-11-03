Calvin Abueva plays down first triple-double in comeback: 'Tsamba'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Calvin Abueva described in just one word his first triple double since making a PBA comeback after a 16-month suspension.

“Tsamba,” he curtly replied when asked about his all-around effort in Phoenix’s 116-94 victory over Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup on Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The ‘Beast’ registered 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in the Fuel Masters’ fifth win in eight outings that pushed them even closer to notching a berth in the quarterfinals.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

The game was only the third time for Abueva since returning to the league last week after Commissioner Willie Marcial finally lifted his long indefinite suspension.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He almost notched a triple double in his comeback game, 114-110 victory over NLEX in which the 2012 Rookie of the Year posted 21 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Matthew Wright, who had another explosive game with 33 points, said Abueva’s all-around game only reflect the overall camaraderie the Fuel Masters have developed in the years they’ve been together.

The Fil-Canadian wingman even noted the 33 assists registered by the team, which he describes as impressive.

“As long as we keep sharing the ball I think we can be very dangerous especially with Calvin back,” said Wright.