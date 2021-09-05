Chot trust brings out best in comebacking Kelly Williams

KELLY Williams looked like he never left as he continued to produce quality numbers in his first conference back from retirement.

Williams has been a steady presence for TNT all conference long, and on Sunday, put together his best game for the Tropang GIGA, contributing 13 points, 15 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in their 83-76 win over Magnolia.

Williams, 39, even showed that his incredible leaping ability never deserted him during the brief time off as the former PBA MVP and two-time Slam Dunk champion threw one down over Joshua Munzon of Terrafirma in his first game back.

Williams said his fine performance begins with trust from Chot Reyes, who asked him to come back to TNT upon his return to the team.

“A big thing for me is the trust. Going all the way back to Sta. Lucia playing under coach Boyet (Fernandez), I played my best because I knew he trusted me a hundred percent. I played my best under coach Chot because I know he trusts his players, and he trusts me especially now, him bringing me back in this fashion.”

“It’s giving me a lot of confidence to get myself back in shape which I’m still doing and go out and play the way that I know how to play,” said Williams.

Before the game, Reyes said he talked to Williams who he felt still has more to bring to TNT moving forward.

“We actually had a talk before this game because I thought there was a lot more to improve in his game. It’s just simple coach-player talk that we have normally in our way of working as a team," said the former Gilas Pilipinas coach.

Kelly treys 'just a bonus'

"Like I said, we got him here to be our presence in the middle, to defend other team’s post players, to be our stalwart in rebounding, and I thought he delivered fantastic tonight.”

“The other things he does, his three-point shots, if he is making them, it’s a bonus. But his value is way more than just that,” said Reyes.

Being the veteran in the team, the Fil-Am forward looks forward to sharing his knowledge with the younger players while hoping for more success in the coming games.

“It puts me in great position to not only play skill-wise, basketball-wise, but to also share what I’ve learned over the years in past systems, and do what I can to share that with the younger guys," said the former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay.

"It’s an amazing opportunity for me. Coming to this conference, it’s just something I couldn’t pass up."

