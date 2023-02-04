Troy Williams debut with Blackwater on hold, Shawn Glover to suit up vs Meralco

TROY Williams will have to wait a few days more before making his PBA debut with Blackwater.

The former NBA player won't be suiting up yet for the Bossing in their Governors' Cup game against the Meralco Bolts on Saturday to give him enough time to familiarize with the team and learn its system.

Williams arrived in the country on Thursday after his stint with the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1League in Taiwan where he was teammate with NBA superstar Dwight Howard.

Shawn Glover will still suit up for Blackwater in the 6:35 pm game at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, according to coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Blackwater governor Siliman Sy and wife with Bossing import Troy Williams.

"Next game pa para ready na ang chemistry," said Vanguardia of letting Williams sit out the game against the Bolts.

The Blackwater coach also disclosed while Glover is good to play, he's currently nursing an injury that kept him from performing at a high level especially with games being held five times a week.

"Injured pa kasi si Glover. If back-to-back (games), hirap siya," said Vanguardia.

Glover, who also played for the Bossing in last year's Governors Cup, averaged 38 minutes of play this conference and submitted numbers of 28.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in three games.

Blackwater currently totes a 1-2 record.